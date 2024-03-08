Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden joins Nato

Sweden is now officially a member of Nato, after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday handed over Sweden's accession documents in Washington, bringing to an end more than 200 years of neutrality and formal non-alignment.

The handover took place at 5.25pm Swedish time, only a few hours after Hungary handed over its ratification of Sweden's membership, meaning all 31 existing Nato members had ratified Sweden's accession.

"Good things come to those who wait. No better example," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after he received the documents, calling Sweden's accession "a historic moment".

"This is an epoch-making event for our country. After more than 200 years of non-participation in military alliances, Sweden has taken the step to become part of the Western defence community. Together, we are stronger and more secure," said Kristersson in a speech to the nation on Thursday evening.

Swedish vocabulary: a member – en medlem

Sweden to release updated booklet of war or crisis precautions

The government has ordered the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) to come up with a new version of the famous booklet "If Crisis or War Comes", to be sent out to Swedish households in 2024.

"Considering the serious security-political situation and Sweden's membership of Nato, a new, updated version is needed," Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said in a statement.

The booklet made headlines when it was updated in 2018 for the first time since the 1980s. In 2018, paper copies were sent to 4.8 million households and it was also available in 13 languages, including English.

It details examples of crisis scenarios that could occur in Sweden due to disruptions to IT systems, incidents in the rest of the world, or climate change, explaining how to be best prepared for a possible lack of food, water and communications networks.

The guide provides a checklist of foodstuffs and goods it's useful to have at home just in case, ranging from basic vegetables to long-lasting oat or soy milk, tinned protein like sardines or boiled meat, and items for providing warmth, access to communications, and for storing water.

It also has a checklist to help Swedes be better prepared to cope with misleading information and influence operations.

Swedish vocabulary: If Crisis or War Comes – Om krisen eller kriget kommer

Advertisement

Man shot dead in southern Stockholm suburb

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Bredäng, south of Stockholm, shortly before midnight.

The shooting took place outdoors in a residential area and police were called to the scene at 11.03pm.

It is understood the identity of the shooters was still unclear in the early hours of Friday.

"A hunt for the perpetrator or perpetrators is ongoing, in the meantime police are speaking with witnesses and others who have seen or heard things in connection with the murder," wrote the police in an update on their website.

Swedish vocabulary: midnight – midnatt

Advertisement

Sweden arrests four over suspected terror plot

Sweden's Security Service (Säpo) on Thursday said it had arrested four people in Stockholm for preparing terrorist acts, which the agency said was linked to "violent Islamist extremism", reported the AFP news agency.

Säpo said the four people had been arrested during an operation conducted in cooperation with the police in the Stockholm area.

"The persons are suspected of preparations for terrorist offences and aggravated weapon offences," Säpo said in a statement.

A number of locations were searched during the operation.

"The case concerns violent Islamist extremism," Säpo continued, adding that there were also links to organised crime.

Newspaper Expressen said that local residents had reported hearing several loud bangs as police stormed buildings in a southern suburb of Stockholm.

Expressen said the police's National Task Force had likely used shock grenades as it entered the premises of an Islamic organisation in the suburb of Tyresö.

Swedish vocabulary: to prepare – att förbereda