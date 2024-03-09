Inside Sweden: Did Ulf Kristersson just have his big statesman moment?

Advertisement

Hej,

It was a lucky coincidence for Sweden in the end that its Nato application dragged on for so long, because its conclusion was perfectly timed with one of the most awaited events in the US political calendar: the presidential State of the Union address to members of Congress.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will surely never have felt as statesmanlike as when he managed to land an invitation and, seated next to the First Lady, got a standing ovation in what may have been US President Joe Biden's most important speech ahead of his reelection campaign.

"Mr Prime Minister, welcome to Nato, the strongest military alliance the world has ever seen," said Biden.

After a year in which Kristersson's government has struggled to make its mark, frequently playing catch-up with the media-savvy Social Democrats and not pushing through migration reforms as fast as it presumably hoped, this was the Moderate leader's crowning glory.

In the midst of all the hoo-ha, it's easy to forget that just a few years ago, a Swedish majority was against joining Nato, even more so the Social Democrats, who in a U-turn prompted only by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine were the ones to submit the application in 2022.

"I of course welcome it, but must admit it feels peculiar that everyone and their dog is now so much in favour of Nato. It wasn't many years ago that you almost had to run the gauntlet in the debate if you even implied that neutrality was neither holy nor eternal," commented Carl Bildt, former Moderate prime minister and foreign minister, on X.

Be that as it may, Sweden is now a member of Nato, breaking a two-centuries-old tradition of... let's call it formal military non-alignment – it's highly debatable how neutral the country's ever been.

Sweden's relationship with the US has certainly had it's ups and downs over the years (the US memorably recalled its ambassador after then Education Minister Olof Palme marched in a demonstration against the war in Vietnam), but as Kristersson himself pointed out in his speech to the nation on Thursday, "there has never been any doubt as to where Sweden would turn in the event of war".

Joining Nato is a big step, but it is also the natural progression of an ever-closer relationship.

Dig deeper into Swedish public opinion, however, and you'll find a more complex picture.

According to a poll conducted by analyst firm Indikator last month, 55 percent of Swedes believe that the Scandinavian country "has made too many sacrifices to join Nato", although 77 percent believe that "Sweden's security is strengthened" by its membership.

"Nato membership is a risky, costly misprioritisation which contributes to increased military rearmament, normalisation of nuclear weapons and increased tensions in a time when we need the opposite," argued Kerstin Bergeå, chair of the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society.

Among the political parties, however, there was general consensus this week.

"This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Kingdom of Sweden," Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said at a press conference in the Rosenbad Palace. "Entering Nato is a historic event of some magnitude, a milestone for our country. This is also a recognition of where Sweden's home is from a security perspective. We belong among the free democracies of the West."

"I started this process because I judged it best for Sweden and the security of the Swedish people," said opposition leader Magdalena Andersson, keen to point out her role in the process. "It makes it easier to defend our democracy, our freedom and our way of life."

Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok also spoke about Nato in an interview with The Local's Sweden in Focus podcast. He said he welcomed Nato membership, and especially a debate about the details of Nato rather than just the pro-or-against question.

But he also added: "I for one won’t celebrate, because I don’t think it’s something to celebrate. We’re a member of Nato, because the world is changing for the worse. It’s nothing to celebrate. I’m really glad that we are a member of Nato, but celebrating by eating cake or popping champagne, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do."

In other news

Sweden's security service this week said it had arrested four people in Stockholm for preparing terrorist acts linked to "violent Islamist extremism".

Although unemployment is expected to increase this year, it’s not all bad news for foreigners looking to find a job in Sweden, according to Alexandra Ridderstad from Jobbsprånget.

Will the average person living in the country notice any difference now that Sweden has joined Nato?

A Swedish appeals court this week sentenced a man to three years in jail for raping a 10-year-old girl, in a high-profile retrial after it initially cleared him of the charge.

In an episode of Sweden in Focus Extra this week, author Lola Akinmade Åkerström talks about why she believes the concept of lagom permeates all aspects of Swedish life.

Malmö has an impressive restaurant scene for its size, with options for all tastes and budgets. Becky Waterton this week listed some of the best fine dining spots in town.

What's at stake for Sweden's parties in the EU election? Richard Orange spoke with politics professor Jonas Hinnfors.

Have a good weekend,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

