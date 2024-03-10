Norwegian twins to represent Sweden at Eurovision

Advertisement

Melodifestivalen 2024 finished on Saturday night and saw Sweden finally choose its entry for the upcoming 68th Eurovision Song Contest. The competition, which is to be hosted in Malmö in May, will see Norwegian twins Marcus and Martinus represent Sweden.

Despite not being Swedish nationals themselves, the twins can represent Sweden because their co-songwriters (Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb and Linnea Deb) are all Swedes.

12 songs were in contention at Melodifestivalen on Saturday night, with a combination of public voting and 8 international juries (each with 50 percent weighting) giving the Norwegian twins an easy victory.

Twin brothers Marcus and Martinus Gunnarsen, originally from Elverum in Norway, won with their song Unforgettable. The international vote gave the twins 85 points, almost double the second placed finisher, Cazzi Opeia, with Give My Heart A Break.

The Norwegians also easily won the public vote, scoring 92 points. Medina's Que Sera finished a distant second, on 61 points.

Their Melodifestivalen triumph is not the Norwegian twins' first taste of pop success. They first emerged on the scene in 2012 as 10-year-olds when they won Melodi Grand Prix Junior, a Norwegian TV talent show. They've since won a Norwegian Grammy, the Swedish edition of The Masked Singer, and toured Europe.

The pair have also released three studio albums, all of which were Number 1 hits in Norway.

Eurovision 2024 will not be the Gunnarsen twins' first experience of the competition -- in 2017 they announced Norway's points tallies in Kyiv.