INTERVIEW: 'Lots of kids growing up in Sweden are not allowed to feel Swedish'

Published: 11 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 11 Mar 2024 10:15 CET
Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok. Photo: Centre Party

How does someone who grew up in a Stockholm suburb become the leader of a traditionally agrarian party? Why is the party opposed to new work permit rules? And what's it like being Sweden's first culturally Muslim party leader? This and more in our interview with Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok.

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's publisher James Savage for a wide-ranging interview with the leader of the Centre Party, Muharrem Demirok

You can listen to the episode below:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

