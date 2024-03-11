Sweden In Focus Paywall free
INTERVIEW: 'Lots of kids growing up in Sweden are not allowed to feel Swedish'
How does someone who grew up in a Stockholm suburb become the leader of a traditionally agrarian party? Why is the party opposed to new work permit rules? And what's it like being Sweden's first culturally Muslim party leader? This and more in our interview with Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok.
In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's publisher James Savage for a wide-ranging interview with the leader of the Centre Party, Muharrem Demirok.
You can listen to the episode below:
Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
__
