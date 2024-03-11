INTERVIEW: 'Lots of kids growing up in Sweden are not allowed to feel Swedish'

Advertisement

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's publisher James Savage for a wide-ranging interview with the leader of the Centre Party, Muharrem Demirok.

You can listen to the episode below:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

__

Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre