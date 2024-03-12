Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Police investigate suspected shootings in southern Sweden

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a suspected shooting in Malmö in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police found the man outdoors in Gullvik, on the ground, after being dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight.

Earlier the same night, a man in Kristianstad was taken to hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.

Police were called out at 10.41pm after loud bangs were heard in the Gamlegården area of the city.

Details were scarce about both incidents early on Monday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: seriously injured – allvarligt skadad

Swedish ceramic designer Lisa Larson dies, aged 92

Sweden's probably most well-known ceramicist of all time, Lisa Larson, has passed away at the age of 92, her family confirmed to public broadcaster SVT.

She is known mainly for her figurines, which are often cute, chubby and innocent-looking, and her Advent candle sticks in the shape of children in a Lucia procession can be found in many Swedish homes.

She was employed by porcelain makers Gustavsberg for 26 years after they discovered her talents in 1954.

Swedish vocabulary: ceramicist – keramiker

Swedish flag hoisted at Nato HQ

The Swedish flag was hoisted at the Nato headquarters in Brussels on Monday, at a ceremony attended by secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Crown Princess Victoria and several leaders of Sweden's political parties.

Kristersson said Sweden now "will share burdens, responsibilities – and risks – with our allies".

"The security situation in our region has not been this serious since the Second World War, and Russia will stay a threat to Euro-Atlantic security for a foreseeable future," the AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

The flag was hoisted between the ones for Spain and Turkey, in alphabetical order.

"Sweden's accession shows again that Nato's door remains open. No one can close it. Every nation has the right to choose its own path," Stoltenberg said just before it went up.

Swedish vocabulary: headquarters – högkvarter

Greta Thunberg blocks entrance to Swedish parliament in climate protest

Greta Thunberg blockaded the main entrance to the Swedish parliament on Monday alongside a number of other climate activists, with Thunberg criticising the government of "not treating the climate crisis like a crisis at all".

Thunberg made her remarks just days ahead of the fifth anniversary of a global youth climate protest that drew over a million participants.

The activists sat on the steps of Sweden's parliament holding a banner reading "Climate Justice Now", as Thunberg criticised governments worldwide for inaction on the climate crisis.

"We are way too many young people who have had to grow up in the climate movement and who have had to grow up way too quickly, to take the responsibility to try to clean up after the older generations," she told AFP.

"The Swedish government as well as all other governments in the world are not treating the climate crisis like a crisis at all."

News agency TT reported that politicians were still able to enter parliament through side entrances.

Swedish vocabulary: parliament – riksdagen