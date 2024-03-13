Sweden In Focus Paywall free
How will Sweden vote in the European elections?
In this episode of Sweden in Focus Extra, political science professor Jonas Hinnfors gives us his predictions for how Sweden's parties are likely to perform in the upcoming European elections.
Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.
___
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange for a studio discussion, while Jonas Hinnfors, a political science professor at Gothenburg University, gives us his expert opinion of how the European elections this year are likely to play out for Sweden's political parties.
