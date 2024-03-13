Police investigate shooting after man found injured in southern Stockholm

Advertisement

Police were called out to the scene in the Skärholmen suburb of southern Stockholm at 12.40pm, after loud bangs were reported.

"When we got there, an injured person was found," police press spokesperson Per Fahlström told the TT news agency.

It was not immediately known how serious the man's injuries were, but according to police he was conscious and speaking when he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police on Wednesday afternoon launched an investigation into attempted murder and cordoned off the scene.

No suspect had been arrested at the time of publication.