Reader photo of the week: Do you know the name of this iconic Stockholm monument?

Advertisement

This week's winner is Sasanga Nikapitiya, who snapped the above picture of the Sergels Torg square in central Stockholm.

The glass monument seen in the picture is often referred to as the glass obelisk, but its real name is Kristallvertikalaccent ("crystal vertical accent"). Not even all Stockholmers know this, so here's your chance to impress your friends with your knowledge of Swedish trivia.

It was designed by Edvin Öhrström in 1967.

You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every week on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.

By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.