New migration numbers, and is Malmö ready for anti-Israel Eurovision protests?
This week: New migration stats and a uniquely Swedish kids' magazine. For Membership+ subscribers: new report on grade inflation at Swedish free schools and how prepared is Malmö for anti-Israel protests at the Eurovision Song Contest?
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, and we also chat to the editor of KP, Lukas Björkman, about the children's magazine's enduringly popularity in a digital age and how to stay relevant by listening to children and ignoring parents.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Migration
- Foreigners in Sweden: How the migration paradigm shift affects our lives
- What's the current status of Sweden's planned migration laws?
Schools
- Foreign teachers accuse Swedish school chain IES of inflating grades
- Sweden to look at centralised marking to fight grade inflation
Malmö
- Malmö calls in team of ferrets to weed out rats ahead of Eurovision
- Protesters apply to demonstrate for and against Israel at Eurovision in Malmö
- ARCHIVE: Breaking down Sweden's anti-Semitism problem
