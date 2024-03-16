Advertisement

New migration numbers, and is Malmö ready for anti-Israel Eurovision protests?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 16 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 16 Mar 2024 05:48 CET
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week: New migration stats and a uniquely Swedish kids' magazine. For Membership+ subscribers: new report on grade inflation at Swedish free schools and how prepared is Malmö for anti-Israel protests at the Eurovision Song Contest?

___

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, and we also chat to the editor of KP, Lukas Björkman, about the children's magazine's enduringly popularity in a digital age and how to stay relevant by listening to children and ignoring parents. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Migration

Schools

Malmö

More

#Sweden In Focus

