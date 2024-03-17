Essential Sweden: Student vocab, spring foraging and rental deposits
Where should you go in Stockholm if you need a quiet place to work or study? What can you forage in Sweden at this time of year, and how do you make sure you get your deposit back from a Swedish landlord? These questions, and more, are answered in this week's Essential Sweden.
Applications for autumn courses in Sweden opened on Friday. Are you thinking of applying? Brush up on your Swedish student vocab in the article below.
Whether you're a student or just someone who works from home once in a while, it's good to have a few quiet study-friendly cafés or libraries up your sleeve for those days you feel you need to get out of the house. Here are ten suggestions in Stockholm.
Thinking of moving to Sweden? Great! Here are some tips from The Local readers of things you should be aware of before you make the move.
Most people moving to Sweden will rent at first, but it's not always easy to know if you'll get your rental deposit back when you move out.
You may have heard of the Swedish folkhem, but did you know that the state also promoted good taste in home furnishings in order to improve its housing stock? Read more on that story below.
Finally, much of the country has now made it into spring - meteorologically at least. Here are some tips for plants you can keep an eye out for next time you're out for a walk in the woods.
