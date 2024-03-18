Swedish gang criminal reportedly killed in shooting in Turkey

Advertisement

One of the men is said to have been killed in the shooting and the other injured, reports Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Turkish media report that three suspects fled the scene of the shooting, a café in Sariyer north of Istanbul on Sunday evening, and a gun was found nearby.

The suspects are also described as Swedish citizens.

The Swedish foreign ministry has not yet confirmed reports that Swedes are involved.

According to media reports, both of the men are closely connected to Ismail Abdo, who fell out with Foxtrot gang leader Rawa Majid last year, sparking a wave of deadly shootings in Sweden.

Turkish media name the dead man as a senior member of the so-called Zero Network, a criminal network based in Jordbro, south of Stockholm. The other man was shot in the leg, but is alive, according to the reports.

The shooting happened in the Maslak neighbourhood, where another shooting involving Swedish gang members took place in September. That incident has also been linked to the Foxtrot network.

Advertisement

The conflict between Majid and Abdo resulted in a surge of violence in Sweden last year, targeting even relatives with no personal links to gang crime or killing the wrong target entirely.

The conflict appears to have flared up again in recent weeks, after two men accused of murdering Abdo’s mother – the incident that sparked last year’s deadly wave of shootings – went on trial.

A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are accused of gunning down the woman – described by the prosecutor as an innocent victim – through a window of her home in Uppsala on September 6th.