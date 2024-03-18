Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Flood alert after snowstorm batters central Sweden

A yellow warning of high water levels in several streams in the Stockholm-Uppsala-Gävle area is in place for the days ahead, as temperatures are expected to rise following a sudden snowstorm in the region.

Several accidents were reported over the weekend due to the cold snap, including at least five cars in a pile-up on the E4 motorway north of Stockholm, near Arlanda Airport. Two ferries to the island of Gotland were cancelled on Sunday, and other departures were delayed.

An orange snow warning issued before the weekend was lifted by Monday after the blizzard subsided.

The "high water discharge" alert applies to the following streams: Tämnarån, Eskilstunaån, Trosaån, Nyköpingsån, Börgölsån/Lotorpsån, Motala ström and Stångån. You can keep up to date with current weather warnings via Swedish weather agency SMHI's website.

Swedish vocabulary: a snowstorm – en snöstorm

More trains on time despite month of accidents

Swedish passenger trains improved their punctuality last month, with 87.6 percent of 86,430 trains reaching their station on time ("on time" defined as no more than five minutes behind schedule), according to preliminary figures by the Swedish Traffic Administration.

That follows 82.3 percent in January, with snow, cold temperatures, technical problems and trespassing making that month the third worst since records began in 2001.

In February, trains were delayed by flooding, a storm on the west coast, a derailment in Borlänge and a total of 11 collisions with people, several of which were fatal.

"Talk to your children. Remind colleagues, friends and families not to take shortcuts over railway tracks, sneak through underneath lowered barriers or climb on carriages," the Transport Administration warned in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: on time – i tid

Advertisement

Skåne confirms first case of measles in five years

Southern Swedish region Skåne has detected its first case of the measles since 2019, reports Helsingborgs Dagblad.

"Contact tracing is under way, in line with routine procedures," a Region Skåne press officer told the newspaper.

The infection was discovered at the children's emergency unit in Lund.

Measles is highly contagious but large outbreaks are rare in Sweden thanks to good vaccination cover. Since the mid-80s, 90-97 percent of all children in Sweden have received the measles vaccine, which is offered in combination with mumps and rubella (MMR, or MPR in Swedish), one dose of which is offered to children at 18 months of age, and another once they start school in year one or two.

Symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, with a rash appearing a few days later.

Last year, 11 cases of measles were confirmed in Sweden.

Earlier this year, Swedish health authorities urged people travelling to countries with measles outbreaks, singling out the UK in particular, to get vaccinated if they haven't already had measles or two doses of the vaccine.

Swedish vocabulary: measles – mässling

Advertisement

Swedish peace movements grow in wake of wars and Nato

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago not only boosted Swedish support for Nato, but also support for peace campaigns.

The Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society (Svenska freds) has more than doubled its membership in two years, from just over 6,000 in February 2022 to 15,000 at the start of March 2024, reports regional public radio broadcaster P4 Jönköping.

The Swedish branch of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (Internationella kvinnoförbundet för fred och frihet) has increased its membership by 35 percent since January 2022, and the Christian Peace Movement (Kristna fredsrörelsen) grew by 12 percent in 2023.

According to Kerstin Bergeå, chair of Svenska freds, which is against Nato membership, a total of 200 new members signed up on the same day that Hungary ratified Sweden's application in the trans-atlantic defence alliance.

Swedish vocabulary: a branch – en gren