Why Swedish companies should hire more foreign language writers

Published: 20 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024 09:05 CET
Photo: Marisa9/Getty Images

In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra we discuss why it's always best to check with a native-level speaker before running campaigns in that language. The consequences of not doing so can be embarrassing in the extreme.

___

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange for a studio discussion. We also listen to a chat Becky had with two language experts from the Native translation agency, Erik Wennberg and Younes Maouane, about why Swedish companies with big budgets should always lean on the linguistic skills of native-level foreign language speakers when communicating with the outside worlds. 

