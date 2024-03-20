Why Swedish companies should hire more foreign language writers

Advertisement

Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.

Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre

___

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange for a studio discussion. We also listen to a chat Becky had with two language experts from the Native translation agency, Erik Wennberg and Younes Maouane, about why Swedish companies with big budgets should always lean on the linguistic skills of native-level foreign language speakers when communicating with the outside worlds.

READ ALSO:

Swedes over-estimate English abilities: expert

Ten mistakes Swedes make when speaking English

Analysis: Is Swenglish a threat to the Swedish language?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Local Sweden (@thelocalsweden)