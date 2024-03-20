Why Swedish companies should hire more foreign language writers
In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra we discuss why it's always best to check with a native-level speaker before running campaigns in that language. The consequences of not doing so can be embarrassing in the extreme.
Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange for a studio discussion. We also listen to a chat Becky had with two language experts from the Native translation agency, Erik Wennberg and Younes Maouane, about why Swedish companies with big budgets should always lean on the linguistic skills of native-level foreign language speakers when communicating with the outside worlds.
READ ALSO:
Swedes over-estimate English abilities: expert
Ten mistakes Swedes make when speaking English
Analysis: Is Swenglish a threat to the Swedish language?
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange for a studio discussion. We also listen to a chat Becky had with two language experts from the Native translation agency, Erik Wennberg and Younes Maouane, about why Swedish companies with big budgets should always lean on the linguistic skills of native-level foreign language speakers when communicating with the outside worlds.
