Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Man shot dead south of Stockholm

A man in his 30s was shot dead in Fittja south of Stockholm late on Thursday, police have confirmed.

Police were called out to reports of loud bangs shortly after 9pm. The man was found inside a restaurant and attempts were made to revive him. A police press spokesperson told the TT news agency they believe the man was shot close to the venue, but not inside.

There was no news of arrests early on Friday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: south of – söder om

Swedish home owners' confidence grows, new survey suggests

Four out of ten home owners told a survey by baking giant Nordea that they believe the price of their home is going to rise in 2024. That's up from two out of ten in autumn, following falling inflation and expectations that the Swedish Riksbank will lower interest rates this year.

Almost half of respondents said they plan to choose a variable interest rate on their mortgage over a fixed interest rate, going forward.

Fixed interest rates remain constant for the time period agreed with the bank (for example three years, five years or ten years) whereas variable rates, which are far more common in Sweden than the United States among others, fluctuate depending on the market.

A lot of experts expect interest rates on mortgages to fall in the near future.

Swedish vocabulary: a mortgage – ett bolån

More Swedes than before in favour of the euro

A majority of Swedes want to keep the krona, but support for the euro is on the rise, a new survey by Gothenburg University shows.

The proportion of respondents who think introducing the euro would be a good idea has grown from 16 percent in 2022 to 30 percent last year. Meanwhile, 43 percent said they opposed it, down from 56 percent two years ago. The remaining respondents were undecided.

Support for Swedish EU membership on the whole fell somewhat in the same period, from 68 percent to 62 percent, which is still higher than it was in 2021. The survey, part of Gothenburg's annual SOM surveys, was carried out in autumn 2023 and questioned 12,143 people.

Swedish vocabulary: support – stöd

Swedish high-profile meeting to tackle violence against women

Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer and Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg are set to call key authorities and organisations to a meeting to discuss men's violence against women, reports TT.

The meeting comes after three men in the past week were arrested on suspicion of murdering women close to them, which has grabbed headline in Swedish media.

In several police regions in Sweden, violence against women is more common than gun violence, reports TT.

The Social Democrat opposition called for a crisis commission to be set up.

"Enough is enough," said the party's spokesperson on law and order issues, Ardalan Shekarabi.

Swedish vocabulary: violence – våld