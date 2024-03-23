Sweden In Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Waffle Day, linguistic hurdles and Jimmie Åkesson's microscopic fig leaf
In this week's episode: Waffle Day, foiled plot to attack Sweden's parliament, Busch and Åkesson trade insults. For Membership+ subscribers: Ukrainians enraged by SVT game show, American pensioner fights Swedish authorities (and wins), and will Danes and Swedes ever understand each other?
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Waffle Day
- How March 25th became Sweden's national Waffle Day, thanks to mispronunciation
- Recipe: How to make traditional Swedish waffles on Waffle Day
Terror plot
Politics
Ukraine
- PODCAST ARCHIVE: Why is no one talking to immigrants?
- Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden criticises 'deeply offensive' TV brothel joke
Money
Language
Comments
See Also
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Waffle Day
- How March 25th became Sweden's national Waffle Day, thanks to mispronunciation
- Recipe: How to make traditional Swedish waffles on Waffle Day
Terror plot
Politics
Ukraine
- PODCAST ARCHIVE: Why is no one talking to immigrants?
- Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden criticises 'deeply offensive' TV brothel joke
