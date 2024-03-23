Advertisement

PODCAST: Waffle Day, linguistic hurdles and Jimmie Åkesson's microscopic fig leaf

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 23 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 23 Mar 2024 08:10 CET
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: Waffle Day, foiled plot to attack Sweden's parliament, Busch and Åkesson trade insults. For Membership+ subscribers: Ukrainians enraged by SVT game show, American pensioner fights Swedish authorities (and wins), and will Danes and Swedes ever understand each other?

___

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Waffle Day 

Terror plot

Politics

Ukraine

Money

Language

