Everything you need to know about travel in Easter 2024

If you’re travelling by rail

Sweden usually schedules railway maintenance work for national holidays, as fewer people are travelling to work, and Easter – with the arrival of warmer temperatures – tends to be the start of the rail works season in the southern half of the country.

The Swedish Transport Administration provides a detailed breakdown of Easter work planned. We've summarised the main points below.

Stockholm

The Citybanan commuter rail system in Stockholm will be closed between Stockholm City and Odenplan between March 29th at 10pm and April 1st at 5pm, with Stockholm's regional travel company SL promising replacement traffic.

All, or most, rail traffic between Jakobsberg in northwest Stockholm and Stockolm City will also be cancelled throughout March 29th and April 2nd.

Gothenburg

Maintenance work on the tracks between Partille and Alingsås and bridge repairs betwen Töreboda and Gårdsjö will see regional trains between Gothenburg and Alingsås and Gothenburg and Gårsjö cancelled between March 28th and April 1st. Replacement buses will be provided.

Buses will also replace trains between both Varberg and Halmstad and Kungsbacka and Gothenburg between March 28th at 2pm and 2pm on April 1st, as tracks and switches are connected as part of the Varberg tunnel project.

The Västtågen commuter train will still operate between Gothenburg and Kungsbacka, with the Öresundståg trains taking that route.

Work on the new Västlänken will also mean all trains between Gothenburg's Central Station and the Gamlestaden station in the north of the city all day on March 29th and on April 1st until 2pm.

West coast

As well as the cancellations of trains between Halmstad and Kungsbacka (see above), trains will also be cancelled between Borås and Varberg between March 28th at 2pm and April 1st at 2pm, due to roadwork around Sundholmen. Replacement buses will be provided.

Work will continue on the tracks between Uddevalla and Stenungsund, while the most southerly part of the same track, between Ytterby and Gothenburg will also be closed between Good Friday and April 1st at 2pm.

Central Sweden

Work at Karlstad's main station could see trains cancelled between March 28th at 10pm and Paril 2nd at 5.20am.

East coast

The Stångådalsbanan railway between Linköping and Kalmar could see trains cancelled between March 30th at 2pm and March 31st at 3pm.

Here is a map of the planned work:

Planned rail work in Easter 2024. Photo: Swedish Transport Administration

If you’re travelling by car

Easter is one of Sweden’s busiest travel holidays, and traffic tends to be concentrated to a few days, rather than spread out as at Christmas and Midsummer.

That means queues should be expected. It’s good to plan your journey in advance, allow extra time and make stops to rest.

The E4 road between Gävle and Tönnebro tends to be particularly busy as travellers head to and from the mountains for their Easter ski trip.

The good news for those travelling by car is that this year, no major roadworks are planned over Easter -- mainly because the holiday falls so early this year that temperatures are still too close to freezing across much of the country, making it difficult to lay down new tarmac.

If you're travelling by air

Swedavia, the company operating Sweden’s main airports, advises that travellers should arrive on time, check from which terminal their flight is set to depart, keep up to date with their flight via Swedavia’s app, and that people travelling with skis should first go to their check-in counter to get a tag and then to the special baggage drop-off.

This year, there are no strikes directly affecting airports or airlines in Sweden, but industrial action in Germany, Spain and the UK might affect Easter travel if you are venturing abroad.

Workers at Valencia's Manises Airport, one of Spain’s busiest, announced on Monday that they would strike from Maundy Thursday until Easter Monday.

Border force workers at the UK's Heathrow Airport are also likely to decide on March 22nd on whether to strike over the Easter holidays, although laws on industrial action mean that April 5th is the earliest day they can cease work.

The Lufthansa airline has come back to the negotiating table after cabin crew unions launched a two-day strike on March 14th. There is so far little sign they will call a strike over Easter.