What's open and what's closed in Sweden over Easter weekend?

Sweden is one of the most secular countries in the world, and unlike in neighbouring Norway, there is no blanket legal requirement on most shops to close for any day during the Easter period.

The exception is state-owned alcohol chain Systembolaget, which always closes on public holidays, so-called “red days” – during Easter these include Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

These are Systembolaget’s general opening hours during the Easter period:

March 28th (Maundy Thursday): Regular opening hours

March 29th (Good Friday): Closed

March 30th (Easter Saturday): Open until 3pm

March 31st (Easter Sunday): Closed

April 1st (Easter Monday): Closed

When it comes to supermarkets and grocery shops, chances are that they will be open throughout the holiday period, at least if you live in a city – possibly with slightly reduced opening hours.

Smaller shops may be closed if the owner decides to take a break over Easter.

As far as tourist attractions go, it’s actually more likely that they will be open this Easter even if the summer season hasn’t yet started, as they hope to attract more visitors during the school break.

In particular, expect shops, restaurants and tourist attractions to be open in areas that attract a lot of Easter visitors.

Many Swedes either head south to enjoy an early burst of summer in Skåne, or north to popular ski resorts such as Åre or Sälen (which isn’t “north” much more than in comparison to where most of the tourists come from – expect busy roads from Stockholm).

In Stockholm, popular tourist attractions such as the Skansen museum, Vasa museum and Abba museum will be open as normal.

Note that as March 29th and April 1st are public holidays, public transport in Swedish towns and cities may operate on a reduced schedule – often on the same schedule as regular Sundays.