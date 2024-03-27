Advertisement

Sweden In Focus

How is Easter celebrated in Sweden?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 27 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 27 Mar 2024 09:08 CET
How is Easter celebrated in Sweden?
Children dress up as Easter witches in Sweden. Photo: Lena Granefelt/imagebank.sweden.se

In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra, Jonas Engman from the Nordic Museum gives us the lowdown on Swedish Easter traditions.



Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Jonas Engman from the Nordic Museum who tells us all about Easter in Sweden, from why children dress up as witches to why homes are decorated with twigs and feathers. 

READ ALSO:

Witches and herring: Seven traditions that reveal it's Easter in Sweden

QUIZ: How much do you know about Swedish Easter traditions?

Seven must-have dishes for a very Swedish Easter celebration

More

#Sweden In Focus

