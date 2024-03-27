IN NUMBERS: Has Sweden's wave of deadly gang violence peaked?

Advertisement

How bad was 2023 for violent homicide in general?

With 121 violent homicides recorded, 2023 was the worst year for murder in Sweden since 2020, when 124 people were killed in violent attacks, continuing a rising trend seen since 2021. The number of violent killings was up 4 percent on 2022, when 116 people were killed.

It's worth pointing out, however, that this is still lower than the 129 people who died of "murder, manslaughter or violent attack" in Sweden back in 1989, when the population was nearly 20 percent lower.

The graph below shows how the number of violent homicides in Sweden rose sharply in about 2014, after which it has seen a gradual but unsteady increase.

Homicides in Sweden between 2013 and 2023. Source: Brå

What about deadly shootings?

When it comes to the gang shootings that have dominated headlines in Sweden in recent years, there were signs of improvement, with 53 people shot dead in 2023, down from a record 63 in 2022.

It's hardly great news though, as 2023 still witnessed the second highest number of deadly shootings ever recorded in Sweden.

The number of fatal stabbings also increased slightly in 2023 to 41 from 35 in 2022.

Deadly shootings, stabbings and other forms of violent murder between 2013 and 2023. Source: Brå

Tragically, in 2023, gang criminals in Sweden increasingly began to target the relatives and loved ones of their rivals and also to use minors in their gang wars, leading to a spike in the number of women and youths killed.

Ten more women and nine more people under the age of 18 died in violent attacks in 2023 than in 2022, pushing the number of female victims to 33 and the number of youth victims to 17.