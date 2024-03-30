Sweden In Focus Paywall free
How happy are Swedes and will Taylor Swift get the economy back on track?
In this week's episode: Easter opening hours, news quiz, World Happiness Report. For Membership+ subscribers: why Sweden’s climate watchdog has slammed the government’s policies, more support for adopting the euro and will Taylor Swift boost Sweden's economy?
You can listen to the latest free edition here:
Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Easter
- Witches and herring: Seven traditions that reveal it's Easter in Sweden
- Seven must-have dishes for a very Swedish Easter celebration
Quality of life
Environment
Money
Economy
Comments
