Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

How happy are Swedes and will Taylor Swift get the economy back on track?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 30 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 30 Mar 2024 05:25 CET
How happy are Swedes and will Taylor Swift get the economy back on track?
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: Easter opening hours, news quiz, World Happiness Report. For Membership+ subscribers: why Sweden’s climate watchdog has slammed the government’s policies, more support for adopting the euro and will Taylor Swift boost Sweden's economy?

Advertisement

Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre

___

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Easter

Quality of life

Environment

Advertisement

Money

Economy

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also