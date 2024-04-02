Snow warnings issued for central and western Sweden

Advertisement

SMHI predicted as much as 20cm of snow in some areas on Tuesday morning.

"Winter is making itself known again," SMHI meterologist Linus Karlsson told TT newswire.

"A low pressure front is coming in from the south accompanied by precipitation. During the morning, it's been rainy in a number of areas, with this slowly turning into snowfall," Karlsson told TT.

"It's heavy snowfall with potentially large amounts falling. In the areas covered by the orange warning there could be up to 20 or 30 centimetres of snow."

An orange warning means that the weather could have “serious consequences” for society and "a large risk of disruption" to services like public transport. Power outages are more likely and road conditions are likely to be poor.

Almost 14,000 households in western Götaland and eastern Svealand had no power early on Tuesday morning, with the outage over for almost all households by 6am.

It's not clear how much of the snow will stick around and how much will melt, although SMHI is still warning of a probable loss of power in areas with overhead wires.

When an orange warning is in place, the general public is advised to refrain from activities that expose them to weather risks, and take action to reduce the risk of injury to themselves and others. That could, for example, mean working from home instead of driving to the office.

"It's worth thinking twice about whether you need to go out and drive, or if it's something that can wait," Karlsson said.

The agency has also issued a yellow warning, milder than an orange warning, for parts of Svealand due to snow and strong winds, as well as an orange warning for flooding around the Tämnarån river in the Uppsala region.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop and on Thursday more snow is expected in Götaland, turning to rain on Friday, with snow expected in Svealand around Stockholm and in the south of Norrland.