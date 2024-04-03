Why Malmö is a great city to host the Eurovision Song Contest
In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra, we talk about why next month's Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Malmö and what the city has to offer guests.
___
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by podcast regulars Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton.
They discuss:
Why did Malmö get the nod ahead of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Örnsköldsvik?
What stereotypes do Swedes have about people from Malmö (and vice versa!)?
And what are best things to see and do for visitors to the city?
Five budget-friendly bars for a night out in Malmö
Five great restaurants in Malmö for a fancy dinner date
Which nationalities have bought the most tickets for Eurovision in Malmö?
___
Five budget-friendly bars for a night out in Malmö
Five great restaurants in Malmö for a fancy dinner date
Which nationalities have bought the most tickets for Eurovision in Malmö?
