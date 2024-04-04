'Are they on Easter holiday?': Swedish government under fire after snow chaos
The Swedish government faced heavy criticism after heavy snowfall caused traffic chaos across southern Sweden leaving some motorists stuck for more than 10 hours.
Traffic ground to a halt on several key highways earlier this week, trapping hundreds of motorists. Infrastructure minister Andreas Carlson left an EU meeting in Brussels to return home over the emergency.
Carlson told a press conference late on Wednesday that traffic on most roads was moving again.
But he said car and truck drivers that did not have proper tyres for the wintery conditions should not go out on the roads. Many drivers have switched from winter to summer tyres.
The minister said many road closures had been caused by trucks becoming stuck but acknowledged that the maintenance of roads could be improved.
Some lorry drivers rejected the government criticism and opposition politicians also lambasted the government.
Lena Hallengren, parliamentary leader of the Social Democrats, said in a social media post that the government had been "invisible" as it had been when heavy snow hit Sweden in January. "Is the whole government on Easter holiday?" Hallengren questioned.
