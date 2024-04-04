How Sweden's legal gender bill has split the government

Advertisement

What is the new bill on changing legal gender?

The proposed new law will lower the age at which someone can apply to change their official gender in Sweden's population register from 18 to 16, with only a "simplified test of gender identity", which will not require either a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria or evidence that a person's identification with the gender they want to change to dates back to early childhood.

It will also mean that people no longer need permission from the Swedish Board of Health and Welfare before having genital surgery to make their body better match their gender identity. However, such interventions will, as today, require a medical examination and can only be performed on people who have turned 18, with an age limit of 23 for those who want their testicles or ovaries removed.

The bill was first proposed way back in 2014, when the then Social Democrat-led government proposed allowing people to change their legal gender from the age of 12, with the bill sent out for consultation in the summer of 2022, just before the general election.

The new right-wing government then waited more than a year before deciding to push it forward.

When is it going before parliament?

The bill is due to go before parliament for a vote on April 17th.

How is the government split on the issue?

Badly, both between parties and within each party.

The Moderate Party and the Liberal Party are both in favour of the bill at the party level. The third government party, the Christian Democrats, is however against it, as is the government's powerful support party, the Sweden Democrats.

This is why it was the parliament's Committee on Health and Welfare which submitted the bill to parliament rather than the government.

By using this slightly unusual procedure, the Moderate and Liberal parties hope to get the bill passed with the support of the opposition Social Democrat, Green, Centre, and Left parties, who are all in favour at a party level.

The representatives for the Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats on the committee voted against sending the bill to parliament.

How are the parties split internally?

It's more complicated than just the government being split. The Moderate Party is itself deeply divided, with an article in the Expressen newspaper estimating that as many as 80 percent of Moderate MPs were against the bill, with at least one planning to defy the party line vote against it.

Christian Sonesson, the hard-right Moderate mayor of Staffanstorp in southern Sweden called for the party's leader, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, to shelve the law in the Expressen newspaper on Wednesday.

"End your silence and stop the gender identity law," he advised Kristersson.

One Moderate Party MP, Ellen Juntti, has said she will rebel against the party line and vote against the bill.

The opposition Social Democrats are also split, with the chair of the party's women's organisation, Annika Strandhäll, opposed, pointing to the sharp rise in the number of young people diagnosed with gender dysphoria over the past decade, and the lack of a clear understanding for why this has happened.

Strandhäll was the former health minister who developed the bill only to shelve it in 2018 after a series of investigative programmes on SVT criticised the treatment young people with gender dysphoria were receiving.

The former Social Democrat foreign minister Margot Wallström and former gender equality minister Margareta Winberg both signed a recent debate article in the Expressen newspaper calling for the law to be stopped.

The article warned that allowing young people to change their legal gender could put them on "a fast track to going further with physical treatment".

Why are the Moderate and Liberal Parties pushing ahead with this?

The Moderate Party's leader, Ulf Kristersson, is highly engaged in LGBTQ issues and last autumn told the party's MPs that he wanted them all to back him on the new law. In recent months, however, he has been silent on the issue.

"He's been completely invisible desite being the one who forced all this to happen," complained an anonymous Moderate Party MP. "He should come forward and stand up for it, not us, who are against it."