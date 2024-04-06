Advertisement

Gender law splits government, renegade starts new party, and will there be a Swedish pope?

Published: 6 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024 07:35 CET
In this week's episode: Snow chaos on Sweden's roads, April Fools' traditions, Swedish Pope, government divided on new gender law. For Membership+ subscribers: Christian Democrat outcast gets new party started, and a huge green steel investment in northern Sweden.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange. 

