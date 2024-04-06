Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Gender law splits government, renegade starts new party, and will there be a Swedish pope?
In this week's episode: Snow chaos on Sweden's roads, April Fools' traditions, Swedish Pope, government divided on new gender law. For Membership+ subscribers: Christian Democrat outcast gets new party started, and a huge green steel investment in northern Sweden.
You can listen to the latest free edition here:
Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Weather
- 'Are they on Easter holiday?': Swedish government under fire after snow chaos
- Snow chaos on Swedish E4 road 'worst since 1995'
April Fools' Day
Religion
Gender Law
EU Election
Climate
