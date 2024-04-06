Gender law splits government, renegade starts new party, and will there be a Swedish pope?

Advertisement

Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ and how to get access to all episodes in our help centre.

___

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange.

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Weather

April Fools' Day

Religion

Advertisement

Gender Law

EU Election

Climate