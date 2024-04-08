Reader photo of the week: Sweden's first spring flowers

Advertisement

This week's winner is Nadia Faisal, who snapped the above picture of some purple crocuses in the spring sunshine.

Crocuses, known as krokusar in Swedish, are one of the first spring flowers to bloom in Sweden, alongside snowdrops (snödroppar), daffodils (påskliljor) and tulips (tulpaner). Are there any more signs of spring where you live, or are you still in the depths of winter?

You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.

By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.