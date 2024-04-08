Sweden deports Chinese journalist with lifetime ban on returning

Advertisement

The 57-year-old woman arrived in Sweden almost 20 years ago and is married to a Swedish man, reports public broadcaster SVT’s investigative news programme, Uppdrag granskning.

Until October 9th last year, she published daily articles on her own news website, but was taken into custody by Säpo the same month.

In November, the Migration Agency issued a deportation order.

“The information the authority has is very reliable. The complainant poses a serious threat to the security of the realm,” Säpo told the Migration Court after the journalist appealed the decision.

The Migration Court in its ruling recommended that the government uphold the deportation and return ban, which it has now done in a decision signed by Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer, reports Uppdrag granskning.

The journalist, who denies that she’s a threat to national security, is reported to have had close contact with the Chinese embassy and people linked to the Chinese regime in Sweden for years.

Säpo has previously named China as one of the greatest threats to Swedish national security, accusing Beijing of carrying out widespread espionage and intelligence operations in Sweden.

Last year the journalist in question was mentioned in a report by the Swedish National China Centre, run by the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, on Chinese diaspora media and their links to the Chinese Communist Party.