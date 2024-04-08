Working in Sweden Paywall free
TELL US: What are your top hacks for finding a job in Sweden?
Each country's job market poses its unique challenges and opportunities. We're asking for your best tips to help fellow foreigners navigate the job hunt in Sweden.
Please share your thoughts in the survey below – we may publish your answers in a future article on The Local.
If the survey doesn't appear for you, click this link.
Comments
See Also
Please share your thoughts in the survey below – we may publish your answers in a future article on The Local.
If the survey doesn't appear for you, click this link.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.