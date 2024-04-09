Swedish dream homes: 5 of Sweden's most popular property ads

Advertisement

The vast majority of Swedish properties are listed on property site Hemnet, from small inner-city studio apartments to sprawling mansions.

Unsurprisingly, this makes it a popular site for those actually planning on moving house, but the well-styled properties and over-the-top estate agent descriptions also draw a lot of curious Hemnet-surfers.

Below are some of the most popular properties on the site last week.

Karlatornet, Gothenburg

This three-bedroom apartment on the 34th floor of Gothenburg’s Karlatornet, the tallest building in Scandinavia, is up for grabs… if you have 9 million kronor to spare.

The lucky buyer will have a panoramic view over the city of Gothenburg and out to sea, complete with a private balcony and access to a shared roof terrace with a bookable outdoor kitchen that offers space for 25 sitting guests.

The apartment has a modern design – not much of a surprise considering it was completed last year – with granite floors in the bathrooms and a stylish kitchen in muted grey tones. There’s even a washing machine and tumble dryer in the apartment's own laundry room, so there’s no need to worry about having to carry your laundry down 34 flights of stairs for your weekly slot in the communal laundry room.

The monthly fee also gives you access to a dog spa, film room, cycle storage room and garage as well as access to Karlatornet’s gym and spa, as well as a restaurant and cafe which you can access without even going outside.

There’s also a manned reception desk on the ground floor for that real hotel feeling.

The film room in the Karlatornet skyscraper. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Köpmanholm, Norrtälje

This six-room villa on Köpmanholm was built in 1912 and offers you direct access to the sea, complete with your own personal pier with space for a few boats.

At the top of the hill is a three-bedroom villa with charming period features, while further down the hill you have your own separate house for guests directly by the shore.

The house boasts views of the sea from almost every room and has been renovated to a high standard without losing its historic charm. It takes around an hour to get to Stockholm by car, and is perfectly situated in the northern archipelago for summer evenings spent cruising around by boat.

Unsurprisingly, all this doesn’t come cheap – it’s on the market for 23.5 million kronor.

The ferry between Köpmanholm and neighbouring Furusund. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Djursholm, Stockholm

Fancy moving to Djursholm and becoming neighbours with members of Abba, royals and some of Sweden’s richest people?

You’ll have to have deep pockets: this 11-room house from 1897 on Slottsvägen is on the market for an eye-watering 67.5 million kronor.

For that, you’ll get five bedrooms, a sauna, wine cellar, four reception rooms, a huge kitchen and modern bathrooms, as well as your own pool complete with pool house – and you’re only a 22 minute drive from central Stockholm.

The house is nestled in a private, well-tended garden with lots of outdoor areas to enjoy the summer sun.

Aerial photo of houses on Djursholm. The house on sale is not in the picture. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Åsmunderud, Grums

This is the perfect home if you’ve always dreamed of moving out onto a farm in the Swedish countryside. This six-room farmhouse on 37 hectares of land includes 27 hectares of your very own forest, where you can go foraging for mushrooms and berries throughout the year.

The home itself has a large American-style covered veranda with lots of space to sit and enjoy a drink in the sunshine, with your own pool around the side of the house.

There are four bedrooms, a large kitchen and two reception rooms, as well as a small office.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a separate house for guests, and a large barn perfect for holding events, complete with its own farm shop. The house was built in the 1980s, but renovations to the facade and roof give a modern feel.

It’s in Grums in Värmland, around 20 minutes from Karlstad, and is on the market for 6.5 million kronor.

A glade in a forest in Värmland. File photo: Fredrik Broman/imagebank.sweden.se

Värmdö, Stockholm

For those interested in architecture, this newly-built, seven-room, wood-panelled home, accessed by a small bridge, is a dream.

Situated on the island of Värmdö, around 45 minutes by car from Stockholm, it has been built “to Feng Shui principles” in order to “create a feeling of balance and harmony”.

Whether you believe in Feng Shui or not, the large windows provide lots of natural light and views of the nearby woods, and the building’s rounded corners and muted, minimalistic design makes it a great place to relax.

It boasts four bedrooms, one of which has its own walk-in wardrobe and connecting bathroom, where you can take a bath with views of the forest outside, as well as two shower rooms and an “atelier”, which you could use as an office or extra bedroom.

There are a few things you’d need to finish off yourself – some work to the garage and in the garden, but nothing that would stop you from moving in. It’s on the market for just under 11 million kronor.