Should you tip at Swedish bars and restaurants?
In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra, we ask if you're expected to tip when you go out for a drink or a meal in Sweden.
Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.
Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+ access
Read more about Membership+ and how to listen to Sweden in Focus Extra episodes in our help centre.
___
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by podcast regulars James Savage and Richard Orange.
This chat was precipitated by a social media post from James that got people talking in Sweden, and which he subsequently elaborated on further in an article about whether tipping culture is changing in Sweden.
"The Local’s guide to tipping in Sweden is clear", he writes: "Tip for good service if you want to, but don’t feel the pressure: where servers in the US, for instance, rely on tips to live, waiters in Sweden have collectively bargained salaries with long vacations and generous benefits. But there are signs that this is changing, and the change is being accelerated by card machines."
View this post on Instagram
Comments
See Also
Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.
Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+ access
Read more about Membership+ and how to listen to Sweden in Focus Extra episodes in our help centre.
___
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by podcast regulars James Savage and Richard Orange.
This chat was precipitated by a social media post from James that got people talking in Sweden, and which he subsequently elaborated on further in an article about whether tipping culture is changing in Sweden.
"The Local’s guide to tipping in Sweden is clear", he writes: "Tip for good service if you want to, but don’t feel the pressure: where servers in the US, for instance, rely on tips to live, waiters in Sweden have collectively bargained salaries with long vacations and generous benefits. But there are signs that this is changing, and the change is being accelerated by card machines."
View this post on Instagram
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.