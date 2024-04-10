Tell us: What are your questions about the EU's new EES and ETIAS travel systems

Advertisement

After repeated delays, the enhanced checks for travellers - including facial scans and fingerprints - are set to be introduced later in 2024.

The introduction of the Entry & Exit System is due to be followed by the ETIAS system, which introduces an online visa waiver for tourists visiting the EU.

At this stage there is still plenty that we don't know, but we'd like our readers to share their questions and any worries that they have so that we can try to find out the information that is relevant to you.

