IN BRIEF: What's Sweden's newest party and what does it want?

What’s Folklistan?

A new party started up by ousted Christian Democrat MEP Sara Skyttedal and former Social Democrat MP Jan Emanuel.

What do they want?

They’re running for the election to the European Parliament in June.

As for their political platform, they had by mid-April put forward only two policies (but another eight are expected): scrapping asylum rights and renegotiating Sweden’s EU membership. Neither of these issues are single-handedly initiated or decided by the European Parliament.

They say they prefer not to think of themselves as a traditional party, and more like a gathering of politicians who are fed up with having to toe the party line, such as Skyttedal from a right-wing Christian Democrat background and Emanuel from the centre-left Social Democrats.

Who are they?

The party’s two main figureheads are Jan Emanuel and Sara Skyttedal.

Skyttedal, after a history of butting heads with Christian Democrat management, was in January abruptly replaced as the party’s top EU candidate on the grounds that she had betrayed her party by offering help to the Sweden Democrats after the Christian Democrats had already tried to remove her.

Emanuel has previously held political roles for the Social Democrats, including on a municipal level and as a member of parliament. He also won the Swedish version of Survivor in 2001. He has long advocated for a more open relationship with the far-right Sweden Democrats and in the run-up to the 2022 election took part in a so-called “conversation tour” with Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson among others.

The party’s other four top candidates so far are:

Hans Palo, a Social Democrat from Övertorneå in northern Sweden.

Amilia Stapelfeldt, a political influencer who defines herself as independent-liberal but with her background in the Moderates.

Peter Söderlund, a former senior member of the Green Party who helped start up Kris, an organisation that helps former criminals return to a life without crime.

Håkan Wretsell, a former Christian Democrat and founder of local party Bättre Vellinge in the far south of Sweden.

Their ballot is however described as open, which means anyone can join and run for the EU parliament.

How will they fare in the EU election?

The party consists of a motley crew of people so it’s hard to say.

Neither Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, nor Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson seemed too worried when they were asked by reporters, although Andersson pointed out that she thought the risk they would snatch voters from right-wing parties was greater than from the left.

Then again, Skyttedal has built up a lot of personal support over the years and Emanuel has a huge social media following. And even if they don't manage to get into the European Parliament themselves, their performance could affect other parties' chances of winning seats.