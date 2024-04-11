TELL US: What's your best Swedish celebrity encounter?

Advertisement

Wondering about the story behind the main picture? The Local's reader Jake Farrugia was working in Stockholm's NK department store and was on his lunch break when he spotted a familiar face, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria. He walked up to her to ask for a selfie.

"She was very nice and we shared some small talk which truly made me feel like we were on the same level and that she had a strong sense of humanity, as I stood there, butchering her native language with my 'work in progress' level of Swedish. I can see why the Swedish people have a deep love and respect for her," Farrugia, who have selfies with several Swedish celebrities – including artists such as E-Type, Magnus Uggla and Pernilla Wahlgren – told The Local.

"It's a very un-Swedish thing to do, that's why I think it's so fun! All of my encounters with celebrities in Sweden have been very positive so far. It's all in the approach, you have to be respectful and be OK with others not wanting to give you their time of day, since we all have days where we are feeling less social and those can easily be interpreted as a part of our character, but they rarely are a fair representation.

"If I were to be a celebrity, Sweden would be the place to best blend in. It seems like celebrities can live a somewhat normal life as the construct of 'celebrity' isn't viewed as a thing people go hysteric for as is the case in many other countries."