Reader photo of the week: 'Waiting for the sun to shine'

Advertisement

This week's winner is Pooja Joshi, who snapped this picture of the old quarry in Skrylle, while, in her own words, "waiting for the sun to shine".

Skrylle is a recreational area in southern Sweden, with plenty of walking trails crisscrossing the landscape. It can be reached by bus from Lund and the journey takes around half an hour.

Do you want to take part in The Local's photo of the week competition?

You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every week on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.

Advertisement

By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.