50 years of Abba, Sweden's image makeover, suburban slang under attack

Published: 13 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024 06:58 CET
50 years of Abba, Sweden's image makeover, suburban slang under attack
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week: Child residency permit row, Sweden regressing on rule of law, and 50 years since Abba's Waterloo win. For Membership+ subscribers: government plans to retain foreign students and researchers, Sweden Democrats target suburban lingo, Herr Talman returns, Folklistan makes waves, and what are the plans to improve Sweden's image abroad?

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange. 

As mentioned in the episode we will be recording the podcast in front of a live audience on April 24th at the offices of Stockholm Business Region as part of the Talent Talks event being held there that day.

You can sign up here if you'd like to attend. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Residency permits

Music

Politics

More

