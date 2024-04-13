50 years of Abba, Sweden's image makeover, suburban slang under attack
This week: Child residency permit row, Sweden regressing on rule of law, and 50 years since Abba's Waterloo win. For Membership+ subscribers: government plans to retain foreign students and researchers, Sweden Democrats target suburban lingo, Herr Talman returns, Folklistan makes waves, and what are the plans to improve Sweden's image abroad?
Host Paul O'Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange.
As mentioned in the episode we will be recording the podcast in front of a live audience on April 24th at the offices of Stockholm Business Region as part of the Talent Talks event being held there that day.
You can sign up here if you'd like to attend.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Residency permits
- Boy who went viral raising 5 million for charity gets Swedish residence permit
- Sweden to ramp up drive to retain foreign students and researchers
Music
Politics
- IN BRIEF: What's Sweden's newest party and what does it want?
- OPINION: Why I registered as a candidate for Sweden's new Folklistan party
- ARCHIVE: 'Civil rights groups in Sweden can fight this government's repressive proposals'
- New 'Team Sweden' group to boost Sweden's global image
