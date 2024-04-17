Sweden's new stop-and-search zones 'will result in ethnic profiling'

Advertisement

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by John Stauffer, legal director for the human rights organization Civil Rights Defenders.

They talk about a new rule of law report (PDF) released by the Civil Liberties Union of Europe which shows Sweden regressing in multiple areas.

We had the same guest on the podcast shortly after the 2022 election to talk about the Tidö agreement, a policy programme signed by the government and the Sweden Democrats that he said undermined the rule of law and democracy.

Since then the government has been rolling out some of the controversial policies laid out in the agreement. This month for example will see police given the right to implement stop-and-search zones in vulnerable areas, allowing them to search people and vehicles without concrete suspicion that a crime has been committed.

In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra we take a closer look at the rule of law report, why Sweden is regressing and what it can do to get back on track.