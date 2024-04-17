Ten great museums for your next trip to Stockholm

Advertisement

Fotografiska

Stockholm's largest space for contemporary photography is housed in a former industrial Art Nouveau style building dating back to 1906, with stunning views over Djurgården island. Remodelled by Swedish architect Ferdinand Boberg, the huge gallery opened in 2010 and quickly became one of the city's hottest attractions.

It usually presents four exclusive exhibitions, which are updated every few months, and also boasts an award-winning restaurant.

Opening hours: 10am - 11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Stadsgårdshamnen 22, Stockholm

Price: Between 179-219 kronor for adults, although different prices apply to different times and days.

National Museum

The national museum displays paintings, sculptures, drawings and graphic art from the 16th century up to the beginning of the 20th century. The museum also holds temporary exhibitions featuring artworks frequently borrowed from various private and public collections globally.

Opening hours: Monday closed, Thursday 11am-8pm. All other days 11am-5pm.

Address: Södra Blasieholmshamnen 2, Stockholm

Price: 160 kronor for adults, 80 kronor in the last hour before closure. Under 20s go free.

Liljevalchs

Liljevalchs gallery, also in Djurgården in central Stockholm, was Sweden’s first independent public gallery for contemporary art when it opened in 1916.

The original building is still standing, and it was joined by a 2,400 square metre modern gallery in 2021. Liljevalchs displays a wide range of collections that include varying genres, styles and mediums. Exhibitions often change, so there is always something new to see. There’s also a café, restaurant and gift shop.

Opening hours: 11am-5pm. Open until 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Address: Djurgårdsvägen 60, Djurgården

Price: Free on Mondays, otherwise 150 kronor for adults, 120 kronor for pensioners and students. Under 18s go free.

The Vasa shipwreck. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Vasa Museum

The museum was built around the preserved warship Vasa from the year 1628. One of Scandinavia’s most visited museums, it tells the story of the ship, covering where and how it was built, what happened to it, along with models of the vessel, a short film and of course the chance to see the ship itself.

Opening hours: September – May 10am-5pm, Wednesdays until 8pm. June – August 8:30am-6pm.

Address: Galärvarvsvägen 14, Stockholm

Price: 220 kronor in high season (May-September), 190 kronor otherwise. Under 18s go free. There’s also a combined ticket for Vasamuseet and Vrak, the Museum of Wrecks, available for 310 kronor.

Nordiska Museet

The Nordiska museum’s new exhibition Nordbor shows how people lived their lives in Sweden and the Nordic countries from the 16th century up until the present day. The walk through the museum starts off in the year 1500 and continues to bring visitors through the years by showing different furniture, equipment, traditions and more.

It also showcases periodically changing exhibitions.

Opening hours: 10am-6pm every day. Open until 8pm on Wednesdays (September – May)

Address: Djurgårdsvägen 6–16, Stockholm

Price: Adults 170 kronor, students and pensioners 150 kronor. 18s and under go free.

ABBA The Museum

This year marks 50 years since ABBA shot to stardom by winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo. What better way to celebrate than visiting ABBA’s museum in Stockholm?

Here, you can spend a day singing in a mocked-up Polar Studio, meeting ABBA holograms and dancing alongside the Swedish heroes on stage. You can also sneak a peek at plenty of ABBA's spectacular and eccentric stage costumes from the 1970s and 1980s.

Opening hours: Opening hours vary depending on season, but usually 10am-7pm in the off season or 10am-8pm in summer - check before you visit.

Address: Djurgården 68, Stockholm

Price: Adults 239-299 kronor depending on time of visit. Students and pensioners 200-260 kronor, 7-15 year olds 100-120 kronor. Under 6s go free. Family tickets available for two adults and up to two children aged 15 or below for between 499 and 699 kronor.

Tekniska Museet

Teknska Museet opened in 1936 and ever since then it has played host to millions of people curious to know more about technology. Tekniska was awarded the Children in Museums award for it’s MegaMind science centre in 2017, and there are other fun activities for children like the mathematical garden, the 50-metre model railway and the Play Beyond Play video game experience.

With around 56,000 objects, 1,100 metres of shelving housing archival documents and 200,000 images, there’s something for everyone.

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm Monday – Sunday

Address: Museivägen 7, Stockholm

Price: Over 7’s: 160 kronor online or 170 kronor in person. Under 7s go free, although you still need to book a ticket, which can be done online or in person. You can also buy a yearly ticket for 450 kronor.

The entrance of Skansen open-air museum on Djurgården. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Skansen

Skansen was the world’s first open-air museum when it was founded by Artur Hazelius in 1891. Situated on the beautiful island of Djurgården, like many of the other museums in this article, it introduces visitors to the houses and farmsteads Swedish people lived in between the 16th century and the first half of the 20th century. Wild Nordic animals such as bears, wolves and lynx can also be spotted in the museum's grounds.



The park is also worth a visit for its hilltop view over Stockholm’s city and boasts a popular shop selling traditional handicrafts and Swedish design products. It hosts regular events throughout the year, as well as a Christmas market in winter.

Opening Hours: Hours vary depending on season, usually 10am-4pm in the spring, 10am-6pm in the summer and 10am-5pm in the winter, but check before you visit.

Address: Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, Stockholm

Price: Prices vary depending on the season: 200-265 kronor for adults or 80 kronor for children. Under 4s go free.

Moderna Museet

Moderna Museet is situated on the pretty island of Skeppsholmen and can be accessed via a ferry from Slussen or on foot from the swanky Östermalm district. The bright red museum attracts big names in contemporary art and usually has four or five exhibitions on at once.

Opening hours: 10am - 8pm Tuesday and Friday, 10am - 6pm Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

Address: Exercisplan, Skeppsholmen, Stockholm

Price: 150 kronor for adults, 120 kronor for students or pensioners. Under 18s and Klubb Moderna members go free. Free admission for all on Fridays between 6-8pm.

Spritmuseum

Located in Stockholm’s two remaining 18th century naval buildings on - you guessed it - the island of Djurgården, the Spritmuseum focuses on Swedish drinking culture, as well as the history of colourful, bitter, sweet, strong, soft and bubbly types of alcohol. You can even buy a tasting tray to enjoy in the bar.

This is also where Sweden's annual drinking song contest is held. Skål!

Opening Hours: 11am - 6pm everyday except for Wednesday 11am-7pm

Address: Djurgårdsvägen 38, Djurgården, Stockholm

Price: Adults 140 kronor, students and pensioners 100 kronor, under 14s go free.