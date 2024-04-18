Swedish weather agency: Don't drive if you have summer tyres

Advertisement

"It's worrying that so many people have already switched to summer tyres," SMHI's on-duty meteorologist Linnea Rehn Wittskog told TT newswire. "In some areas there will be winter road conditions, meaning that, if possible, you should avoid heading out on the roads if you've already switched to summer tyres."

Wednesday night's yellow snowfall warning was still in place on Thursday morning in an area stretching from north of Örebro, down over areas surrounding the Vättern lake and further into Småland. In some areas there could be as much as 10 centimetres of snow.

A fair amount of snow had fallen by 11am on Thursday, and is expected to melt throughout the day as temperatures rise.

At the same time, the snowfall is expected to move southeast, turning into rain as it moves further south. Cold temperatures are expected from Thursday and moving into the weekend, with night frosts in many areas.

On Thursday night, more snow is expected in Östergötland and in Örebro and its surrounding areas.