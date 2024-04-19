Eight festivals you shouldn't miss in Sweden this summer

Advertisement

Sweden Rock

The Sweden Rock Festival has been a fixture of the Swedish summer for more than 30 years, and returns to its site in the city of Sölverborg once again this June.

It will feature classic rock, hard rock, metal and some blues, with a lineup including Megadeth, Evanescence, The Hives, Alice Cooper and The Darkness. The festival, which attracts around 40,000 visitors, offers camping for caravans and motorhomes. Additional camping areas for tents are available but are operated by private companies.

There will also be around 100 different food stalls, 23 bars, a wine garden and a coffee lounge at the festival.

Day tickets start at 1,598 kronor and a basic four-day ticket is priced at 3,898 kronor.

Where: Sölvesborg, Blekinge

When: June 5th-8th

Sthlm Fields

Sthlm Fields festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. The event will see top artists, both national and international, play at Gärdet in Stockholm. The performers will include Toto, Doja Cat and Molly Sandén. Bars, food stalls and merchandise stands will be located within the grounds, too.

There are no spaces for camping on the festival grounds, so you’ll have to find somewhere to stay in Stockholm during the festival.

Daily tickets start from 795 kronor and the full access ticket starts at 2,595 kronor.

Where: Central Stockholm

When: June 28th-July 7th

Dansbandsveckan

If you want to really experience Swedish culture, consider visiting Dansbandsveckan. This festival of the hugely popular Dansband genre attracts nearly 100,000 visitors over seven evenings, with six dance floors and 82 dance bands.

The festival will include dance classes, a musical summer evening, a fairground, axe throwing, a car exhibition and much more.

Camping and private accommodation is available, but must be booked in advance.

Evening tickets are priced at 350 kronor and a weekly ticket costs 2,300 kronor.

Where: Malung, Dalarna County

When: July 14th- 20th

Classic cars cruising through Rättvik during Classic Car Week 2022. Photo: Lisa Abrahamsson/TT

Classic Car Week

The long-running Classic Car Week event will take place in Rättvik. The week will include music, events for children, a vintage market, a demolition derby, classic car parade and much more.

Private accommodation is available and should be booked independently.

Tickets for the event cost 900 kronor if booked before April 30th, or 1,000 kronor after May 1st.

Where: Rättvik, Dalarna County

When: July 26th-August 1st

Medieval Week Gotland

Gotland’s Medieval Week is Sweden’s largest historical festival. As well as taking you back in time so you can experience the Middle Ages, the eight-day event will include knights dressed in authentic armour competing in jousting, sword fighting, a horse parade, archery and falconry. Along with all those, there will be concerts, theatre performances and medieval folk dancing, and if you get peckish you can enjoy a selection of medieval themed treats.

You’ll need to book a camping spot beforehand through the event website.

A one-day ticket starts from 159 kronor and the eight-day ticket starts at 689 kronor.

Where: Gotland

When: August 4th-11th

Way Out West

The Way Out West (WOW) festival is running for its 17th year in Gothenburg. The three-day event has seen artists such as Prince, Kendrick Lamar and Stormzy play throughout its history, and the lineup this year includes André 3000, Queens of the Stone Age, Pulp, PJ Harvey and The National, as well as Sweden’s own Benjamin Ingrosso.

The festival will have five stages, a range of vegetarian and vegan food stalls, and also hosts Sweden’s third largest film festival.

Accommodation will need to be booked separately.

Adult tickets start from 1,245 kronor, with the three-day ticket costing 2,595 kronor. There are also premium, VIP and youth tickets available.

Where: Slottsskogen, Gothenburg

When: August 8th-10th

Malmöfestivalen

Sweden’s oldest city festival transforms the streets of Malmö into a party, with dance, music, street food and more. The eight-day festival will take place in August and it will include 1,000 programme items.

The event is free to attend.

Where: Malmö

When: August 9th-16th

Crowds in Malmö during Malmöfestivalen last year. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Street Food Festivalen

With over 200,000 visitors and 200 participating food and drink vendors across Sweden’s three largest cities, this food festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country. Along with food stalls, the event will host the Swedish championships in street food. The runners up from around the world, who will take part in the food festival in Malmö, Stockholm and Gothenburg, will be selected before the final that will take place at the Gothenburg festival at the end of the summer.

The event is free to attend, although you’ll obviously have to pay for food.

When: Malmö: June 28th and 29th, Stockholm: July 26th and 27th, Gothenburg: August 29th to September 1st