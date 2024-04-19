Three injured in suspected knife attack in central Sweden

Advertisement

Police were called to the scene at shortly before 1.30pm on Friday after several women who Swedish police described as "elderly" were found injured with stab wounds.

The man suspected of attacking the three women, who is reportedly in his late 20s, was later shot by police. According to Region Västmanland he is "seriously injured".

"They have been injured with a sharp object but whether it is a knife or something else, we do not know right now," Tobias Ahlén-Svalbro, a spokesperson from the local police told Sweden's public broadcaster SVT.

The three women have been taken to hospital, with one, in her 70s, described as having serious injuries. The others' injuries are less severe.

"We are investigating two crime scenes," Ahlén-Svalbro said. "As far as I understand the situation, two of them were injured in one area and the other somewhere else, but both areas are in central Västerås."

The police have opened an investigation into aggravated assault, he added.

"We have already received several witness statements and would like to hear from any other witnesses who have seen or heard something."