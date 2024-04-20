Sweden In Focus Paywall free
How a Swedish nepotism scandal highlights poor recruitment practices
This week: how Sweden voted on new gender law, horrific murder in Stockholm suburb, former Moderate Party leader faces nepotism allegations over jobs for friends. For Membership+ subscribers, we examine the new spring budget, plans to stop taxing most ISK accounts, and why major Swedish artists are boycotting the Eurovision Song Contest.
You can listen to the latest free edition here:
Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Politics
- Sweden votes 'yes' to lowering age for legal gender change
- How Sweden's legal gender bill has split the government
- ARCHIVE: Where did it all go wrong for ousted party leader Anna Kinberg Batra?
Crime
- Stockholm shooting victim 'completely innocent' say distraught family
- Swedish gang wars: 'Our kids don't even live long enough to become adults'
Money
- How Sweden's 2024 spring amendment budget could affect you
- EXPLAINED: What is a Swedish ISK account?
Eurovision
- Swedish musicians cancel Eurovision performances over Israel's participation
- Malmö to bring in reinforcements from Norway and Denmark ahead of Eurovision
