How a Swedish nepotism scandal highlights poor recruitment practices

Published: 20 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024 07:07 CET
This week: how Sweden voted on new gender law, horrific murder in Stockholm suburb, former Moderate Party leader faces nepotism allegations over jobs for friends. For Membership+ subscribers, we examine the new spring budget, plans to stop taxing most ISK accounts, and why major Swedish artists are boycotting the Eurovision Song Contest.

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Politics

Crime

Money

Eurovision

 

 

