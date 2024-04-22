Explained: How likely are you to get attacked by a wolf in Sweden?

Advertisement

How many wolves are in Sweden and where can they be found?

According to the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency (Naturvårdsverket), during the 2022-2023 period, there were approximately 510 wolves in Scandinavia, 450 of which were in Sweden.

The majority are in the southern central part of Sweden, including Västmanland, Örebro, Värmland, Dalarna, Gävleborg, and in the south east region of Norway.

What is the likelihood of encountering a wolf?

You are much more likely to hear a wolf howl than to actually see one.

Wolves are difficult to spot as they tend to live in dense forests and are well camouflaged against their surroundings. They also travel long distances every day, so even finding tracks does not mean there is necessarily a wolf nearby.

Wolves, over time, have learned that people and dogs are a threat to them and try to avoid any interaction. However, in the past wolves have sometimes pushed the boundaries when it comes to getting close to people.

“Some wolves have shown that they are not afraid of humans, so they are getting closer and closer to houses," Martin Källberg, from Swedish hunting magazine Svensk Jakt, told The Local. "They are kind of like dogs in that respect. I mean, it's the same animal to begin with, but they are curious and they test limits.

"If they are close to houses and people, and they see that, ‘okay, there's no danger here’, then they’ll get a little bit closer and maybe you have some animals on the farm, like sheep, they’re interested. They want to inquire and test limits, so to speak."

What are the chances of being attacked by a wolf?

It is very unusual to be attacked by a wolf in Sweden.

“There have been circumstances where they come out when people are just walking their dogs in the forest or riding their horses. They just stand there and look at you and when you try to scare them off they don't react to that. When you walk away, they follow you and that's not a very blessed situation if you are subject to that,” Källberg said.

In Sweden, he added, there hadn't been any fatal wolf attacks on humans in modern times, aside from a much-publicised incident in a wildlife park in 2012.

The last fatal wolf attacks in the wild in Sweden took place in 1821, when the man-eating "Wolf of Gysinge" killed 12 people and attacked 28 more. But even this wolf had apparently been captured as a pup and kept in captivity before escaping, so hardly counts as "wild".

Wolf attacks do happen, though, Källberg said.

“It has happened in other places in the world, like Russia, Canada, Alaska, the Middle East, and so forth."

The annual culling is something that has been the centre of controversy for some time, with environmental associations condemning the hunt. In 2023, hunters were permitted to kill 75 wolves during the wolf culling season.

Källberg emphasised the importance of controlling the number of wolves in the country.

“Hunting teaches wolves that people and dogs are something to avoid,” Källberg said and that it has to be done to decrease chances of wolf attacks occurring.

What should be done if approached or attacked by wolves?

The best thing to do is to avoid any areas where wolves have been seen.

If you do come in contact with a wolf, back away slowly while maintaining eye contact.

You shouldn’t run, since wolves can run faster than you and it can trigger their prey drive.

If they start running towards you, make noise, yell and clap and act in an aggressive manner, without attacking them.

If all else fails and the wolf does attack you, then you should fend it off by using sticks, rocks, bear spray and any other weapons you might have, before climbing a tree or getting yourself into a safe space.

“The risk is not that big,” Källberg said. ”If you make yourself heard and seen, they will probably avoid you. Be careful and have respect for those types of animals.”