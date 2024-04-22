Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

30-year-old man in court today for Västerås knife attack

A 30-year-old man will be in court today to hear whether he can be hold in pre-trial custody for the attempted murder of four people in Friday's knife atttack in the city of Västerås.

The man wounded three elderly women and a teenage boy in the attack, which took place in broad daylight.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the attack, but blood test showed that the man was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the attacj.

"Police did a rapid analysis of substances in the blood of the syspect and the result was positive," said Robin Simonsson at Swedish prosecutor's office.

The man was caught in a residential area about 1km from the area in central Västerås where he carried out the attack.

Swedish vocabulary: drogpåverkad - under the influence of drugs

50-year-old man assaulted by teenage gang in Stockholm

A 50-year-old man was assaulted by a teenage gang in Stockholm on Saturday night, after he confronted them outside his home, police have told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

The man had come out of his home in the residential area of Hässelby to remonstrate with the youth, when they attacked him.

"There had been a party in the area and the man went out and confronted the youths outside his property," the police chief on duty told Aftonbladet.

Anna Westberg, police spokesperson for TT, said she could not give the exct age of the youths. When police came to the scene at 1am, they found the man badly injured outside a kindergarten. She said a baseball bat had been used in the assault.

Police have so far not arrested anyone for involvement in the assault.

Swedish vocabulary: basebollträ - baseball bat

Green group protests Overshoot Day with scarf

Rebellmammorna (the Rebel Mamas), an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group, marked Sweden's 'Overshoot Day', with a protest in Stockholm, where they carried a 4,250m long red scarf from the Sergels Torg square to the Swedish parliament.

Overshoot Day fell on April 21st this year, and marks the day on which "Sweden's demand for ecological resources and service" for the year exceeded what the planet Earth can regenerate in that year.

The Rebel Mamas are in the news in Sweden after an activist for the group was denied a job at Sweden's Energy Authority as she was deemed a security threat.

Swedish vocabulary: att förbruka - to consume

Cold weather to stay this week in Sweden

The unseasonably cold, if sunny, weather, Sweden experienced last week is expected to stay in place this week, with temperatures only starting to rise from the middle of the week, along with increased rain and even snow, in areas north of Stockholm.

From Wenesday, rain and snow is expected to come to southern Sweden, with snow also expected in the north of Norrland, as a low pressure zone sweeps over the country.

Swedish vocabulary: lågtrycket - the low pressure (zone)