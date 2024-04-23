social life Paywall free
TELL US: How did you make friends in Sweden?
One of the toughest things about settling in a country is finding and making new friends. We'd like to hear your advice on how to get over this obstacle in Sweden.
More than one in ten foreigners in Sweden told a recent survey they don't have any close friends.
But have you managed to find friendship in Sweden? We'd like to hear about your experiences.
Please fill out the survey below – we may use your answers in a future article on The Local. If the survey doesn't appear for you, click this link.
