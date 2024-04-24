How to find a rental home in Sweden (and get money back if you're overcharged)
In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra, we speak to Roland Sjölin from the Swedish Tenants' Association about the country's difficult rental market and how to get money back if you've been overcharged.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. The episode also features a chat Richard had recently with Roland Sjölin, a lawyer for Hyresgästföreningen, the Swedish Tenants Association.
They discuss what you need to know if you think you’ve been overcharged by a landlord and you want to claim your money back, the rules for renting out your home if you own your own place in Sweden and, more generally, how to get your hands on a rental home in Sweden.
Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre.
Already have Membership+ but not receiving all the episodes? Go to the podcast tab on your account page to activate your subscription.
