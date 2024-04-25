Swedish bucket list: Seven train trips you should try this summer

Advertisement

Inlandsbanan

This 1,300-km route stretches almost the entire length of the country. Although originally built as a freight route, the Inlandsbanan is now aimed at tourists, running only during the summer months.

The train stops for meal and activity breaks, including swimming and fishing in the country's lakes and berry-picking in the countryside, as well as pausing for photo opportunities – look out for reindeer, elk, lynx and wolves. It's possible to extend the journey into neighbouring Norway, or choose one of the company's package tours, with themes such as adventure travel or Sami culture.

Some of the southern parts involve switches to a bus if you do the full journey, but from Mora in the central Dalarna region, it's a train-only experience. If you've only got a short time, the northernmost section (from Östersund to Gällivare) provides the most impressive views.

Travel time and ticket costs vary significantly depending on the route and package you choose, but the full trip is a long one! A 14-day pass starts at 2,545 kronor for over-25-year-olds (but two under-15s can travel for free), while a 6-day trip from Gällivare to Mora starts at 9,295 kronor for an adult including five nights in hotel rooms along the way with breakfast included. More information can be found here.

Kiruna – Narvik

Travel time: Between 2hrs 39 and 3hrs 22

A cheaper and faster option for exploring the north is to tackle the final stretch of the epic Stockholm to Narvik (Norway) route, one of the world's most beautiful train journeys. Depending on the time of year, you might see the northern lights and midnight sun, go dog-sledding or check out the Ice Hotel, and all year round you'll get views out over mountains and stunning scenery.

You can reach Kiruna from Stockholm on an overnight train, with two services departing each day.

