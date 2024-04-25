Swedish bucket list: Seven train trips you should try this summer
Planning a train trip in Sweden this summer but don't know where to start? Here are our top picks for railway travel across Sweden.
This 1,300-km route stretches almost the entire length of the country. Although originally built as a freight route, the Inlandsbanan is now aimed at tourists, running only during the summer months.
The train stops for meal and activity breaks, including swimming and fishing in the country's lakes and berry-picking in the countryside, as well as pausing for photo opportunities – look out for reindeer, elk, lynx and wolves. It's possible to extend the journey into neighbouring Norway, or choose one of the company's package tours, with themes such as adventure travel or Sami culture.
Some of the southern parts involve switches to a bus if you do the full journey, but from Mora in the central Dalarna region, it's a train-only experience. If you've only got a short time, the northernmost section (from Östersund to Gällivare) provides the most impressive views.
Travel time and ticket costs vary significantly depending on the route and package you choose, but the full trip is a long one! A 14-day pass starts at 2,545 kronor for over-25-year-olds (but two under-15s can travel for free), while a 6-day trip from Gällivare to Mora starts at 9,295 kronor for an adult including five nights in hotel rooms along the way with breakfast included. More information can be found here.
Kiruna – Narvik
Travel time: Between 2hrs 39 and 3hrs 22
A cheaper and faster option for exploring the north is to tackle the final stretch of the epic Stockholm to Narvik (Norway) route, one of the world's most beautiful train journeys. Depending on the time of year, you might see the northern lights and midnight sun, go dog-sledding or check out the Ice Hotel, and all year round you'll get views out over mountains and stunning scenery.
You can reach Kiruna from Stockholm on an overnight train, with two services departing each day.
Malmö – Copenhagen
Travel time: Approximately 35 minutes
Train is the fastest way to make the journey between these two stylish cities, and you'll cross the famous Öresund Bridge. The trip should get off to a good start as Malmö's train station is modern with award-winning architecture and plenty of facilities – and views from rail journeys across the world projected onto the walls while you wait for the train.
Lidköping – Mariestad (via Kinnekulle)
Travel time: Approximately 50 minutes
This stretch has been voted Sweden's most scenic train journey, so it's a beautiful starting point.
You'll ride over the Kinnekulle plateau mountain, passing through an area known for its stunning natural beauty and wildlife. Once in Mariestad, there are well-preserved 18th-century buildings to admire, the cathedral to visit, and the option of boat tours or bathing in the vast Lake Vänern.
Huskvarna – Bankeryd
Travel time: Approximately 16 minutes
It's only a short trip, but if you sit on the east side of the train you'll get a clear, uninterrupted view of Lake Vättern for the entire journey, making it well worth doing if you're in the southern region of Jönköping. Find more information and book tickets through SJ or directly with Jönköpings länstrafik.
Ljusdal – Ånge
Travel time: Approximately 1hr
SJ operates this route in the geographical centre of Sweden, taking in charming villages, vast forests and lakes such as Letssjön and Hennan along the way. Ånge is known for being the hometown of a surprisingly high number of Swedish musical acts, and there's beautiful nature to explore, or you could get the train onwards to Sundsvall or to Trondheim, Norway in the opposite direction.
Torsby – Kil
Travel time: Approximately 1hr 20 minutes
Tågkompaniet operates this stretch, via Värmlandstrafik, which is a single, non-electrified track. It passes through the Fryken chain of three lakes and has been running for over 100 years.
This article was first published in May 2018 and updated in April 2024
