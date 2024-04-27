How can Sweden attract and retain skilled foreigners?
How can Sweden get better at retaining highly skilled foreigners who want to stay in the country but struggle to break into the labour market?
You can listen to the latest free edition here:
Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
What are the main challenges for Swedish employers when recruiting internationally and how can they harness the experience of the many skilled internationals already living in Sweden?
In this special live recording of the podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined on stage by Maria Fogelström Kylberg, CEO of Stockholms Akademiska Forum, Amanda Herzog, founder of Intertalents in Sweden, and Laureline Vallée, an environmental engineer from France who recently secured her first job in Sweden.
The podcast was part of Talent Talks, an afternoon of discussions at the Stockholm Business Region offices on how to attract and retain foreign workers in Sweden.
What are the main challenges for Swedish employers when recruiting internationally and how can they harness the experience of the many skilled internationals already living in Sweden?
In this special live recording of the podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined on stage by Maria Fogelström Kylberg, CEO of Stockholms Akademiska Forum, Amanda Herzog, founder of Intertalents in Sweden, and Laureline Vallée, an environmental engineer from France who recently secured her first job in Sweden.
The podcast was part of Talent Talks, an afternoon of discussions at the Stockholm Business Region offices on how to attract and retain foreign workers in Sweden.
