How can Sweden attract and retain skilled foreigners?

What are the main challenges for Swedish employers when recruiting internationally and how can they harness the experience of the many skilled internationals already living in Sweden?

In this special live recording of the podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined on stage by Maria Fogelström Kylberg, CEO of Stockholms Akademiska Forum, Amanda Herzog, founder of Intertalents in Sweden, and Laureline Vallée, an environmental engineer from France who recently secured her first job in Sweden.

The podcast was part of Talent Talks, an afternoon of discussions at the Stockholm Business Region offices on how to attract and retain foreign workers in Sweden.