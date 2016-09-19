Could a selfie become one of Sweden's new stamps?

In pictures

Some of the 20 finalists, including a toddler's selfie (centre). Photo: Postnord/TT

Lee Roden · 19 Sep 2016, 11:39

Published: 19 Sep 2016 11:39 GMT+02:00

Swedes could soon be using a selfie to post their letters after one made it to the final 20 of a competition to become a new postage stamp. Other entrants in the crop include a cheeky elk, and a dad with his sleeping son.

Over 20,000 images were sent in to Swedish-Danish postal service Postnord’s competition through Instagram, before a jury cut them down to 20 finalists.

The general public will now vote for their three favourites until October 20th, where the trio with the highest number of votes will be combined with four of the judges’ picks to make up the seven new stamps.

Har haft en jättetrevlig eftermiddag i #virumälgpark med kollegorna. A photo posted by Bertram Stenlund Fridell (@stenlundfridell) on Jun 14, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

Helt otroligt jag såg en tävling på #nyhetsmorgon i våras där man skulle lägga ut en bild på instagram o tagga mittfrimärke. ..gjorde detta o utav alla bidrag, över 20 000 bilder så är mitt bidrag ett av de 20 st som är i final nu har mitt bidrag chans att bli ett frimärke massa kramar från en superglad farmor ps...alla 20 st bidrag går att se på mittfrimarke.se där man också kan rösta A photo posted by Pernilla Bjäringtoft (@grandmashomeandgarden) on Sep 18, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT

The winning stamps will be presented in November, and released in May 2017.

One of the images that made it to the final 20 was Fredrik Thomasson holding his sleeping son, Charlie.

“I was sitting watching TV and drinking my coffee when they were doing an interview with Postnord about the competition. That picture came to mind straight away because it means a lot for me. I sent it in for fun and apparently more people than just me like it,” he told The Local.

“Charlie has already decided that if we get to be on a stamp he wants to send the fee we’ll get to sick kids so they can be happy and perhaps healthy. So it’ll go to the Barncancerfonden (Child Cancer Fund),” he explained.

Då var det officiellt! Jag och min underbara gris är i final bland 20 motiv varav sju Blir frimärke! Hjälp oss genom att gå in på mittfrimärke.se och rösta fram oss #mittfrimärke #nymo #frimärke #farochson A photo posted by Fredrik Thomasson (@the_fredrik) on Sep 18, 2016 at 10:04pm PDT

The rest of the top 20 can be viewed on Postnord's website for the competition.

This is the first time that the general public will compete to be on one of Sweden’s stamps, but the country has a history for getting creative with its postage.

In 2014, stamps featuring pictures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s famous bicycle kick goal against England were released, leading to French fans of the footballer importing them in their thousands.



One of the Zlatan Ibrahimovic stamps released in Sweden in 2015. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

This year meanwhile, the Pride rainbow flag appeared on a new run of stamps, something that is believed to be a first in the world.