  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Did Russian 'threat' lead to Swedish troops on Gotland?
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Did Russian 'threat' lead to Swedish troops on Gotland?

TT/The Local · 19 Sep 2016, 08:58

Published: 19 Sep 2016 08:58 GMT+02:00

Information about an increased threat from Russia was a contributing factor in Sweden’s decision to station permanent troops on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland, according to a newspaper report.

Dagens Nyheter (DN) claims that the the threat and its nature have been classified as top secret, meaning the contents cannot be disclosed without a government decision to declassify it.

Since the summer both Sweden’s Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén and defence minister Peter Hultqvist have spoken of a worsening security situation for the country.

At the same time, leaders in the Armed Forces decided that unannounced inspections of their units’ readiness would be carried out, while they also sent 150 soldiers from central Swedish town Skövde to train on Gotland off the east coast.

Last Wednesday, the Supreme Commander ordered the soldiers to stay put on the island, bringing forward a previous decision to station soldiers on the strategically located island from late 2017.

“Something has happened in the intelligence picture, but we citizens don’t know what. We can see the effects of it however. The rapid basing of a unit on Gotland is exceptional,” intelligence analysis professor Wilhelm Agrell told DN.

Swedish Armed Forces press secretary Jesper Tengroth denied that a specific event was behind the decision to keep troops on Gotland however.

“Rather, it’s a worsening over time in the surrounding world that is behind this, and with regards to DN’s information, we don’t comment on our intelligence work,” he told news agency TT.  

Hans Wallmark, the defence policy spokesperson for the opposition Moderate party, said that though he had not been informed by the government about an increased threat from Russia, he was not surprised by the information published.

“This shows a steadily deteriorating security picture around the Baltic Sea,” he told TT.

Story continues below…

He also demanded that the government should call an advisory study (Försvarsberedning) to produce a major review of Sweden’s security situation.

“It is important to understand the world around Sweden. You can then draw operational conclusions from that, both on security policy and defence policy,” Wallmark added.

READ ALSO: Why idyllic holiday island is key to Baltic Sea security

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Did Russian 'threat' lead to Swedish troops on Gotland?
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Did Russian 'threat' lead to Swedish troops on Gotland?

1 hour ago

A report in newspaper Dagens Nyheter claims that information about an increased threat from Russia contributed to Sweden stationing permanent troops on Gotland ahead of schedule.

Why these fussy rats are taking over Stockholm
Rats scale a bin in Stockholm. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Why these fussy rats are taking over Stockholm

2 hours ago

Not enticed by the poison exterminators use, the particular pests are a growing force in the Swedish capital.

Sweden fights off Russia in Ice Hockey World Cup
Sweden celebrate their winner against Russia. Photo: Mark Blinch/TT

Sweden fights off Russia in Ice Hockey World Cup

2 hours ago

The Swedes got off to a good start in their opening match of the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

My Swedish Career
'Theatre brings you closer than just going for a drink'
On Stage Skåne. Sixth from left, Anne Alcott. Second from right, Richard McTierney. Photo: On Stage Skåne

'Theatre brings you closer than just going for a drink'

3 hours ago

Why a Malmö-based German and Brit believe English-language theatre could help connect Swedes and foreigners.

Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?
The peak of the glacier on Kebnekaise's southern peak. Photo: Grapetonix/Wikimedia Commons

Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?

18 hours ago

Sweden’s highest peak might get knocked off its pedestal as early as next year, after a hot summer took half a metre off the glacier at its crown.

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires
Fire services put out a car fire in Malmö on August 16. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires

23 hours ago

Police in Malmö have arrested a young man after the city was hit by yet another night of car fires, with at least 15 set ablaze.

Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo
The enclosure at Skånes Djurpark held two bears, Ester and Glok. Photo:

Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo

23 hours ago

As stupid dares go, this has to be one of the stupidest.

How Sweden wants to make repairing things cheaper
"There's no business like shoe business": A repair in process at Skomakeren Henry in Lund.

How Sweden wants to make repairing things cheaper

1 day ago

A new set of proposed tax breaks aims to make people fix rather than throw out their old shoes, bicycles and clothes. How very Swedish.

Swedish police slammed for deporting gay Ugandan
Gay activists protest against discrimination in Uganda. Photo: SMUG

Swedish police slammed for deporting gay Ugandan

1 day ago

The man was deported even though a court had ordered his case to be reviewed.

Syrian woman gives birth on flight to Stockholm
The baby was born on board a flight operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Alf van Beem

Syrian woman gives birth on flight to Stockholm

1 day ago

A Syrian woman gave birth to a baby boy in mid-flight on Friday night en route between Istanbul and Stockholm.

Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
TIMELINE: Everything you need to know about the Julian Assange case
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,001
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »