  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Video
'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes
"A tree!" Photo: Screengrab/Naturskyddsföreningen

'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes

Lee Roden · 25 Nov 2016, 11:28

Published: 25 Nov 2016 11:28 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

A Swedish video poking fun at the virtual reality (VR) craze has gone viral, chalking up over 221,000 views since it was posted on Facebook last Tuesday.

Earlier this week a Swedish retail organization predicted that VR glasses will be the most-popular Christmas gift in Sweden this year, helping to contribute to an expected 77.7 billion kronor ($8.43 billion) worth of Christmas shopping.

In response, non-profit the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation (SSNC) launched a video promoting their own "Natural Reality" (NR) glasses, which they claim are even better than 2016's Christmas craze.

“Carefully put on the NR glasses using both hands,” a knowledgeable guide tells the trio testing the glasses for the first time in the clip.

“You mean… all the way down?” one asks.

“Exactly,” he replies.

We won’t spoil what happens next, but you can see for yourself in the English version of the video below.

“It really struck a nerve somehow. Within 24 hours it had been viewed over 100,000 times on our different channels, and by now the amount has more than doubled,” SSNC spokesperson Jesper Liveröd told The Local.

“It’s a fun film made in no time, and I guess poking fun at Christmas consumerism and the unbelievable amounts of money we spend on buying things for Christmas sort of hit home!” he concluded.

With snow that’s really cold and water that’s really wet, they may be onto something with those NR glasses.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lee Roden (lee.roden@thelocal.com)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards
Christmas card-making was popular among the prisoners last year. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards

17 minutes ago

Inmates at Salberga high security prison near Västerås are unhappy because they don't think they have enough arts and crafts.

Video
'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes
"A tree!" Photo: Screengrab/Naturskyddsföreningen

'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes

1 hour ago

'When I walk forward like this, it's like the branches are coming right at me.'

The Local List
Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden
Christmas market at Skansen in Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden

1 hour ago

With the days darkening, it's time to start planning for the festive season. The Local guides you to some of the best Christmas markets Sweden has to offer.

Swedish PM: Trump 'open-minded' on climate deal
Donald Trump pictured earlier this week. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Swedish PM: Trump 'open-minded' on climate deal

2 hours ago

Stefan Löfven has revealed some of the details of his first conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump, and the New Yorker's views on climate change appear to have softened.

Sweden to cull at least 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
The farm in Mörarp, near Helsingborg. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

Sweden to cull at least 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

4 hours ago

But authorities have said the figure may rise.

Notorious Lars Vilks artwork burns to the ground in Sweden
Lars Vilks and the blaze. Photo: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/AP & Björn Lindgren/TT

Notorious Lars Vilks artwork burns to the ground in Sweden

5 hours ago

Much of the life's work of equally famous and infamous Swedish artist Lars Vilks has been destroyed in a fire.

The Local Recipes
How to make a Swedish gingerbread house
What gingerbread houses could look like. Photo: Tore Meek/NTB scanpix/TT

How to make a Swedish gingerbread house

6 hours ago

This weekend is the first of Advent which spells the start of the Christmas season in Sweden. Food writer John Duxbury shares his best tips and tricks for how to build a gingerbread house.

Far-right MP told to take 'time out' over Stockholm brawl
Sweden Democrats MP Kent Ekeroth. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Far-right MP told to take 'time out' over Stockholm brawl

19 hours ago

Far-right Sweden Democrats MP Kent Ekeroth has been told to 'take a time out' by the party's leader after he allegedly hit a man in the face in Stockholm's Stureplan area.

Send us your poo, Stockholmers are told
A file photo of a man sitting on a toilet not related to the story. Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Send us your poo, Stockholmers are told

19 hours ago

Hundreds of it, in fact.

Trump inspires this Swede's world's biggest toothpick bid
Claes Blixt and (quite possibly) the world's biggest toothpick. Photo: Claes Blixt

Trump inspires this Swede's world's biggest toothpick bid

20 hours ago

From the man who brought you the world's biggest butter knife and the world's largest deck of cards...

Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
3,179
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »